Meth, drug trade fuelling recent spat of violence: Winnipeg police chief



The Canadian Press
Winnipeg’s police chief says methamphetamine and trade around the highly addictive drug is linked to multiple serious incidents over the past two weeks.

Danny Smyth says police believe the unprecedented number times a suspect has armed and barricaded themselves is linked to drugs.

A youth was arrested after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday where multiple shots were fired at police.

Smyth says it was frightening and traumatic for the community and police who responded.

Numbers from Winnipeg’s health authority show there has been a 1,200 per cent rise in people going to hospitals because of methamphetamine.

Manitoba’s health minister has said meth addiction is a complex issue creating challenges across Canada.

