Bison at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta.The Canadian Press

The Metis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at a site northeast of Edmonton was a historic moment.

The bison, which came from Elk Island National Park last month, are part of an education and experience program led by the Metis Nation in partnership with the park.

President Audrey Poitras says in a news release that bison are native to the Metis Crossing area, but were driven to near-extinction by settlers in the 19th century and ended Metis bison hunts.

She says the return of bison marks a milestone in reconciliation.

The bison will be released into the Metis Crossing Wildlife Park, which is a cultural interpretive destination, once they are acclimatized to the area.

They will join an existing herd of 48 animals already on site.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.