 Skip to main content

Metis Nation of Alberta members vote to support expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline through B.C.

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Metis Nation of Alberta members vote to support expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline through B.C.

LAC LA BICHE, Alta.
The Canadian Press

An organization that represents Metis in Alberta says it supports the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline through B.C.

The Metis Nation of Alberta says members voted in favour of the resolution at a conference on Sunday.

President Audrey Poitras says solid economic investment, including pipelines like the Trans Mountain, is the right way to go.

Story continues below advertisement

The expanded pipeline would triple the amount of diluted bitumen that is shipped from Alberta to a terminal in Burnaby.

The organization says there are about 97,000 Metis in Alberta.

The Metis Nation of Alberta is one of a number of Indigenous groups that have expressed interest in buying into the $4.5-billion project.

“The Metis of Alberta are working together to provide a better future for our children and grandchildren,” Poitras said in a release.

“I was very pleased by the strong show of support for this resolution.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.