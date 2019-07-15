 Skip to main content

Canada Metis National Council faces financial audit by consulting firm Ernst & Young

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Metis National Council faces financial audit by consulting firm Ernst & Young

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The Metis National Council is embracing an outside financial audit requested by the federal government, the group’s finance minister said Monday.

David Chartrand said in an interview that he expects a financial review by the firm Ernst & Young to be completed by next week, adding that Ottawa’s decision to hire the firm to scrutinize the council’s books stems from a complaint from a person he describes as a “disgruntled” former employee.

“We have nothing to hide at the Metis National Council,” Chartrand said. “I welcome it with open arms.”

Story continues below advertisement

The audit was first reported by CBC News.

Chartrand said he believes nothing will be found in the audit – a process that has spanned months – but he said there will be accountability if any improper spending is identified in the results.

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said in a statement on Monday that it cannot comment because the financial review of the Metis National Council is ongoing.

The Metis National Council has had a close working relationship with the federal government and at a June meeting known as the Crown-Metis National Summit, the organization’s president thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his leadership. Trudeau said the Canadian government’s relationship with the Metis Nation can be put forward as a model of what reconciliation can be.

Chartrand said Monday that no one in his organization, which is meant to reflect and promote the aspirations of Metis governments, has received a call from the RCMP regarding the complaint.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter