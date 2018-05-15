 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Métis taking Manitoba government to court over hydro spat after talks break down

Métis taking Manitoba government to court over hydro spat after talks break down

The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Metis Federation says it is taking the province to court in a dispute over planned hydro projects.

Metis federation president David Chartrand met Tuesday with Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen and Manitoba Hydro to discuss a deal between the federation and the Crown utility.

In March, Premier Brian Pallister quashed a $67-million deal that had been negotiated between the federation and Manitoba Hydro to help support a transmission line to Minnesota. The premier called it “persuasion money.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federation said at the time it would file for a judicial review to overturn the decision because, it argued, the agreement was legally binding.

“We were hoping that the province would have come forward with a position of an olive branch, given that we believe strongly that the agreement was negotiated between ourselves and Hydro,” said Chartrand.

“They are not willing to sit down and they are going to overrule Hydro, which we believe they don’t have the legal right to do.”

He said the federation has given its lawyers the green light to go ahead with court action, probably within the next week.

Cullen said the two sides have agreed to disagree on the matter.

“They feel it was an agreement,” he said. “Our understanding is that it’s really a proposal.”

Cullen said the ball is in the Metis federation’s court.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really up to them on how they want to proceed,” he said. “We’ll wait and see what their undertaking is.”

Despite the disagreement on the transmission line, Cullen said the government is committed to consulting with the Metis federation.

Nine of 10 Hydro board members resigned in March over what they said was Pallister’s refusal to meet with them to discuss important issues, including Indigenous rights.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.