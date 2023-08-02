Metro MRU-T is donating perishable items to food banks as several of its grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed amid a strike by thousands of workers.

Some 3,700 members of Unifor Local 414 walked off the job Saturday after rejecting a collective bargaining agreement, effectively shuttering operations at the 27 stores where they work.

Metro says some perishable products from the closed stores have been sent to other stores while food that can’t be sold but remains good for consumption has been donated to local food banks.

Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Hetherington says donations like what the food bank is receiving this week are needed because of a startling rise in food bank clients.

Hetherington says income insecurity, precarious employment and a shortage of affordable housing are all factors in people needing to use food banks.

Striking Metro workers have been calling for an improved wage offer from the grocery chain to address the significant affordability challenges they say they face. Metro has voiced disappointment with the job action.

Neither side has indicated when bargaining talks may resume.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.