Metrotown Mall evacuated in Burnaby, B.C., after police incident

The Mounties say Metrotown Mall has been evacuated in Burnaby, B.C., as officers investigate unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

They say so far, there is no evidence of an active threat or any injuries.

On Twitter, the RCMP say the mall is being cleared out as officers conduct a grid search.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have also shut down the mall’s SkyTrain station, with incoming trains being turned around.

The Mounties say there are also unconfirmed reports of a possible pipe bomb, but police are not sure if the two alleged incidents are connected.

