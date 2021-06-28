Miami condo collapse draws attention to Canadian developer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Miami condo collapse draws attention to Canadian developer

Robyn Doolittle and Adam Radwanski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 27, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

Rescue workers continued the painstaking search for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, as an investigation begins into what caused the four-decade-old building to crumble.

Along with an examination of maintenance shortcomings, that will likely include a focus on the construction of the Champlain Towers South – which was spearheaded by a Canadian lawyer and businessman, Nathan Reiber, for whom the project was a major foray into Florida real estate.

As of Sunday, nine people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 are missing. Authorities have collected DNA samples from family members of the missing to aid with identification.

Story continues below advertisement

Global Affairs Canada said at least four Canadian citizens are unaccounted for after the collapse, affecting three different families. They did not release the names of the individuals, but a spokesperson said Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities.

Hope is dwindling for family members, as nobody has been found alive within the wreckage since the immediate hours after the building fell last Thursday. Relatives, who have been kept from the site, have been frustrated with what they say has been a slow recovery effort.

“My daughter is 26 years old, in perfect health. She could make it out of there,” one mother told rescuers during a weekend meeting with family members. A video of the meeting was posted by Instagram user Abigail Pereira.

People moaned and wept as Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained why he could not answer their repeated questions about how many victims they had found.

“It’s not necessarily that we’re finding victims, OK? We’re finding human remains,” the official said, according to the video.

But even as the search continues, authorities are already looking at what may have caused the disaster.

Late Friday, town officials in Surfside Florida released a 2018 structural engineering report that had identified a “major error” with part of the design around the pool deck, as well as “abundant” cracking in the parking garage’s concrete columns.

Story continues below advertisement

The report was prepared by Morabito Consultants for the condo association, ahead of a mandated recertification process. In this Florida county, buildings must be shown to be structurally safe after reaching 40 years of age.

Evan Bentz, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Toronto, said that from the documents he’s seen so far – including the 2018 report – nothing explains what could cause the collapse.

“I read that document and it is typical for a structure of that age to have the problems that this project had prior to collapse,” he said.

“These are all important issues that need to be fixed. But what the report didn’t say is that there were problems of sufficient magnitude to threaten the safety of the entire building.”

Prof. Bentz says ultimately there are four reasons why the structure could have failed: a mistake with the original design, a problem with the materials, an issue with construction or poor maintenance.

“Usually when there’s an engineering failure to this extent – and this is on the same scale as an airplane disaster – it’s often the case that there’s more than one cause,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The aftermath of the building’s collapse has brought attention to Mr. Reiber, the Canadian who was the most prominent of its developers.

Mr. Reiber, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was born in Poland and raised in Montreal. After earning his law degree, he spent the bulk of his career in Toronto, before moving to Florida in the early 1980s.

As recent U.S. media reports have noted, Mr. Reiber faced significant legal and ethical troubles around the time of his move, including allegations of tax evasion related to previous business ventures. In 1984, he was allowed to resign from the Law Society of Upper Canada after failing to co-operate with an investigation into income-tax charges against him.

Those battles continued well into his time in Florida. In 1999, he won a Canadian tax-court appeal involving a 1974 assessment related to his involvement in the buying and selling of luxury boats, despite the judge in the appeals case calling the manner of the transaction “professionally and ethically bereft.”

But with the Champlain Towers as a springboard, along with other new developments and apartment-to-condominium conversions, Mr. Reiber also successfully established himself as a Miami-era business-community leader and philanthropist.

In a glowing Miami Herald obituary after his death, Mr. Reiber was described as a family man with a sharp business sense who never lost touch with his immigrant roots. It described his role as a board member or benefactor for an array of charities, including those focused on health care and the arts, and noted that he addressed NATO while serving as executive vice-president of the Jewish Institute of National Security Affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Reiber was not the only Canadian who was involved in the Champlain Towers’ development. Another now-deceased Toronto businessman, Nathan Goldlist, was listed as president of the complex’s management group during its early days.

Details of the Canadians’ respective roles are now difficult to discern. Attempts to reach surviving family members of Mr. Reiber and Mr. Goldlist on Sunday were unsuccessful.

However, it appears that the Canadian developers’ involvement in Champlain Towers, as well as their undertaking of new projects in Florida, ended many years ago. A corporate listing shows that Mr. Reiber’s construction company, Nattel Construction Inc., was dissolved in 1999.

According to Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer representing the condo association, on the original declaration of condominiums, two development companies are listed: Sannat Investments Inc. and CAN-FLA Developments Inc.

John Pistorino, a prominent structural engineer in Miami, who wrote the region’s 40-year recertification program, said he has been retained to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Mr. Pistorino designed the recertification process as a young engineer, following the collapse of a federal building in downtown Miami in 1974, which left seven people dead.

Story continues below advertisement

“The concrete was compromised because the steel was corroding inside of it. No one fixed it or took care of it. It was a little over 30 years old,” he said. A key pillar of the recertification program was that a building needs to be constantly maintained.

Miami has an aggressive climate, he said. The air is full of salt from the ocean and that salt attacks concrete.

Mr. Pistorino estimates it may take three months to determine the cause of the collapse. He and his team will be looking at any available documentation that’s still available such as drawings and permit applications, correspondence with residents – there have been complaints from owners in the past about water – as well as evidence from the site.

From what he’s seen so far, Mr. Pistorino noted that there seems to have been “a lot of delayed maintenance of the building, which should never happen.”

Questions have been raised about why the condo association waited so long to act on the consultant’s report. But Ms. Berger said that characterization is unfair.

Ms. Berger said it took time to secure a US$12-million line of credit to complete the repairs, as well as find a contractor, plus COVID-19 caused delays. Moreover, she said, there was nothing in the report that warned of imminent danger.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, 2018, a town official reviewed the document and concluded that the building was in “very good condition,” she said. One telling detail, she said, is that the board members continued to live in the building.

“Would any rational people who read a report and thought … it was a hazard, continue to live there, with their children? It’s not logical,” she said. “And by the way, the vice-president and her two adult sons and their families are missing right now.”

With reports from The Associated Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies