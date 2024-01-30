Open this photo in gallery: Michael McLeod (20) carries the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

NHL players Michael McLeod and Dillon Dubé have been charged with sexual assault by police in connection with an alleged incident in 2018 involving five members of that year’s Canadian world junior hockey team, lawyers for the players said Tuesday.

“Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing,” his lawyers, David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein from Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein, said in a statement. “He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case. None of the evidence has been presented, let alone tested in court. We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy.”

Louis Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, who represent Mr. Dubé, also issued a statement Tuesday evening.

“The London Police Service have charged Mr. Dubé with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr. Dubé and that of his family. There will be no further comment at this time,” they wrote.

Both Mr. McLeod and Mr. Dubé took leaves of absence from their NHL teams last week. Mr. McLeod plays for the New Jersey Devils and Mr. Dubé plays for the Calgary Flames.

On Sunday, Mr. McLeod and Mr. Dubé's former teammate on the 2018 world junior team, Alex Formenton, turned himself in to police in London, Ont., to face a charge in connection with the same incident. The men are among five players who have been given until the end of the week to turn themselves in to London police to face charges, according to two sources, whom The Globe is not naming because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.

The two other players have not yet been publicly identified by police.

The complainant in the case is a young woman who says she was sexually assaulted in a hotel after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala.

In a statement released Sunday, Mr. Formenton’s lawyers, Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board, said, “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.”

Mr. Formenton, who had been playing with a Swiss club, HC Ambri-Piotta, also took a leave of absence from that team last week.