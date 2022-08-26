Lisa LaFlamme poses with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.George Pimentel/The Canadian Press

Michael Melling, the head of CTV News, is taking a leave effective immediately, following a tumultuous two weeks over his role in the dismissal of marquee anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

In a memo sent to staff Friday evening, Karine Moses, Bell Media’s senior vice-president of content development and news, said Mr. Melling was making the decision to spend more time with his family.

“His decision reflects our shared desire to support the newsroom and do what’s best to help the team move past the current circumstances to focus on delivering the stories that matter to Canadians,” she wrote.

L’Affaire LaFlamme: how was it imagined this would end well?

News broke that Ms. LaFlamme was leaving the show she had helmed for more than a decade nearly two weeks ago, when the long-time anchor posted a video to Twitter announcing her contract had been terminated for a “business decision.”

Last week, The Globe and Mail revealed that shortly after Mr. Melling assumed the role of head of CTV News in January, 2022, he raised questions about who had approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey,” according to a senior CTV official who was present at the meeting.

In a statement sent to The Globe on Friday, Mr. Melling said this was “categorically untrue.”

The Globe also reported on tensions between Mr. Melling and Ms. LaFlamme over newsroom priorities, story coverage and resources.

Ms. LaFlamme’s dismissal has struck a chord with Canadians and raised accusations of ageism and sexism. Brands like Dove and Wendy’s released ad campaigns in support of women going grey. Ms. LaFlamme earned praise from women across Canada when she decided to stop dying her hair early in the pandemic.

