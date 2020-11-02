Michener Institute founder Diana Schatz revolutionized healthcare education

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Diana Schatz, founder of The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The Michener Institute of Education at UHN

A wall of light greets visitors in the lobby of The Michener Institute of Education at UHN in Toronto. The glowing bands of periwinkle, sage green and rust represent the DNA of Diana Schatz, the woman who imagined this place in 1958 – and revolutionized healthcare education in the process.

To mark the 60th anniversary of Dr. Schatz’s cutting-edge institution, her DNA was sequenced, digitized, colour-coded and mounted in the lobby. Today, the twinkling bands serve as a quiet tribute to the pioneering thinker who built the school from the ground up.

“It was all her,” said Brian Hodges, the University Health Network’s executive vice president of education and chief medical officer. “She was a visionary educator.”

In the 1950s, Dr. Schatz was one of few women studying biochemistry at the University of Toronto. She experienced pushback in her classes, which were dominated by men. When male medical doctors treated her biochemistry PhD as inferior to their own credentials, she was undaunted, insisting on the title “Dr. Schatz.”

“She would never worry about being a woman in a man’s world,” said her 89-year-old husband Roy Schatz, a retired educator.

Dr. Diana Schatz and her husband Roy Schatz on their wedding day.

She began her career as a clinical chemist at Toronto General Hospital. When laboratory space became vacant in the hospital’s basement, she seized the opportunity, in 1958 founding the Toronto Institute of Medical Technology – known today as the Michener.

“Very few leaders running whole education institutions were women at that time. This contribution was extraordinary and unusual,” Dr. Hodges said.

From that basement, Dr. Schatz invented the country’s first education program for laboratory technologists. Previously, their learning was limited to apprenticeship. Dr. Schatz had a more ambitious vision: she developed a highly structured curriculum, classroom teachings and a full body of scientific knowledge on everything from chemical reactions and re-agents to myriad diseases being tested. The teaching model rapidly caught on at hospitals across the province.

Open this photo in gallery Beyond her trailblazing education for laboratory workers, Dr. Schatz ensured her institute evolved with the times. The Michener Institute of Education at UHN

Beyond her trailblazing education for laboratory workers – who play an especially vital role through the COVID-19 pandemic – Dr. Schatz ensured her institute evolved with the times. There would be groundbreaking programs in diverse disciplines such as chiropody, respiratory therapy, genetics technology and imaging, for which the Michener craned in a CT scanner through a window.

“She was an innovator and didn’t stop at her own profession,” Dr. Hodges said.

Dr. Schatz was born in Toronto on April 13, 1932. Her mother was Norah Willis Michener, the first woman to receive a PhD in philosophy from the Medieval Institute at the University of Toronto. Her father was Roland Michener, who served as Governor General of Canada between 1967 and 1974 and created the Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism, in memory of his daughter Wendy Lawrence.

“Her parents were both very high-producing, high-energy people,” Mr. Schatz said.

There were three girls in the family: Dr. Schatz and her sisters Joan Rohr and Ms. Lawrence. Diana was the tomboy, helping her father with repairs.

Later, while studying biochemistry, she crafted her own lab equipment. “She had to learn glass blowing, plumbing, electrical and carpentry,” her husband marvelled.

Dr. Schatz (right) with her father, D. Roland Michener, and her mother, Norah Willis Michener (left), on Aug. 10, 1953.

The two met in October, 1950, at a rehearsal for the comic opera The Sorcerer, staged by the Victoria College Music Club at the University of Toronto. He was in his second year of literature and modern languages; she was in first year studying biochemistry and zoology.

“On a Saturday evening after a movie, she would say, ‘We have to go to the medical building because I have to feed my bugs. They can’t go the whole weekend without being fed.’ That’s how our romantic evenings ended.”

Her strong personality attracted him. “I was her song and dance man rather than a typical, dominant, male partner,” Mr. Schatz said of their 60-year marriage.

The couple had three children: Laura, Joan and Roland. Dr. Schatz would get up at 5:30 every morning to squeeze in work before they woke up:

Dr. Diana Schatz and Roy with their three children, Laura, Joan and Roland, at their cottage on the couple's 50th wedding anniversary.

“I remember the dining room table being totally covered with the plans for the Michener Institute, which she was building in 1970 when Roland was born,” said her daughter Laura Schatz, a retired French-immersion teacher. “When everyone else would have been on maternity leave, she had a baby with her and was planning the institute.”

After work, she shared an endless stream of hobbies with her children, including candle making and home-crafted chocolate. “What can you say of a mother that teaches you both how to bake and how to chainsaw?” her son Roland said in a tribute to his mother on Facebook last week.

At the family cottage on Georgian Bay, Dr. Schatz liked to get her hands dirty, re-plumbing underneath the home and redoing the floors inside an old stone cabin.

“She was known as the ‘crazy lady with the chainsaw,’” Ms. Schatz said. “That’s what the neighbours called her,” Dr. Schatz’s husband chimed in.

She knew her power tools inside out, her daughter said: “She would take the time to read through the full instruction manual. Nobody does that!"

Marc Potvin, a family friend who met her in 1985, described an unconventional scene during one of his many cottage visits: “Diana was out there mixing concrete while Roy was in the kitchen baking cookies. I thought that was a non-stereotypical dynamic between the couple,” said Mr. Potvin, who is manager of strategic partnerships, procurement and analysis at Michener.

The pair’s embrace of non-traditional roles resonated with their daughter. “I grew up never knowing that there were gender stereotypes,” Ms. Schatz said. “I loved science and math and was taught that I could do whatever I wanted to do.”

Dr. Schatz’s handy-woman skills were put to good use at Toronto’s St. Anne’s Anglican Church, where she was a driving force. She spearheaded numerous restoration projects at the church, a Byzantine Revival-style structure decorated with artwork from Group of Seven members. Dr. Schatz project managed a repair of the church dome, a replacement of the slate roof, a refurbishment of its brickwork, windows and entranceways, and a wheelchair ramp installation, according to David Roeder, a warden at the church, which is designated as a national historic site.

“Those unfamiliar with her style could mistakenly see her as a gruff communicator because she never sugar-coated her advice,” Mr. Roeder said. She was tough on the outside but soft on the inside, he said, “with strong consideration for others.”

Dr. Schatz was deeply involved in St. Anne’s Music & Drama Society, which has produced a Gilbert and Sullivan comic operetta every year since 1963. Dr. Schatz helmed the finances, ticket sales and publicity, sewed the costumes and built and painted the sets.

“She unwound helping the guys build the scenery. That to her was relaxation, even though it was actual work,” her husband said.

Somehow, Dr. Schatz also found time to feed a cast and crew of 85: a casserole dinner for the dress rehearsal, a roast beef dinner between two Saturday shows, plus catering the cast party. She kept meticulous shopping lists for each meal, racing down to her preferred vendors at St. Lawrence Market to fill them.

“Mom was an incredible planner,” Ms. Schatz said. “She managed to juggle everything but very few people knew that she was juggling as much as she was.”

Dr. Schatz also served as a longtime board member and treasurer at St. Anne’s Place, one of the city’s earliest assisted living seniors residences. She was awarded the Order of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto in 2017 for her work with the parish.

For all her achievements, Dr. Schatz did not enjoy being the centre of attention. “In spite of all this marvellous ability, she was actually somewhat lacking in self-confidence and very humble about herself,” her husband said.

Mr. Potvin, a church warden at St. Anne’s, remembered Dr. Schatz’s reluctance whenever the cast pulled her out of the kitchen to thank her for feeding them between shows. “Diana preferred to work in the background,” he said.

Amid the frenetic productivity, she would occasionally carve out reflective moments for herself. “The cottage on Georgian Bay was her sanity,” her daughter said. “She had a porch where she would sit with a cup of coffee and watch the water and the trees.”

At the end of her life at the age of 88, Dr. Schatz’s primary concern was her family.

“Four days before she died, she said to me, ‘Don’t forget to take your pills this morning,’” her husband said. “She was still organizing things – and organizing me – almost to the end.”

Surrounded by family, Dr. Schatz died in her sleep at her Toronto home early on the morning of Oct. 24.