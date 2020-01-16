 Skip to main content

Canada

Mike Duffy begins appeal of ruling that bars him from suing Senate

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Sen. Mike Duffy leaves the courthouse in Ottawa, in an April 21, 2016, file photo.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Sen. Mike Duffy has begun his appeal of a ruling that bars him from suing the Senate.

He says his suspension by the Upper Chamber was politically motivated and possibly unlawful.

As a result, Duffy argues normal immunity the Senate has from legal action doesn’t apply in his case.

The Senate suspended the P.E.I. senator without pay in November 2013 amid questions about his expenses.

He was also criminally charged, but ultimately acquitted.

The Senate counters that parliamentary privilege gives it the right to control its own proceedings.

