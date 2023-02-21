Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner launches his party's fully-costed platform in Toronto on May 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says he is staying on to lead his party, after a group of Liberals tried to persuade him to cross the floor.

For about three weeks, Mr. Schreiner had been mulling the request from 40 Ontario Liberals to defect to their party and run for the leadership.

On Tuesday, as the Ontario legislature resumed from winter break, Mr. Schreiner announced that he is sticking with the Greens.

“I’ve taken the time to listen, consult my constituents in Guelph and people across Ontario to talk about a better way forward,” said the two-term MPP, who has been leader of the Ontario Greens since 2009 and has represented the southwestern Ontario riding of Guelph since 2018.

“I’ve asked myself and others how I can best make a positive difference in building the Ontario we truly want. The answer for me is as the leader of the Ontario Green Party.”

In a letter sent in late January to Mr. Schreiner – signed by former Liberal cabinet ministers, MPPs and candidates in the most recent election – Liberal party members asked him to leave his post as the only elected provincial member of his party to seek the top Liberal job. Former leader Steven Del Duca resigned from the job after disappointing results in the 2022 provincial election, in which he failed to win his own seat.

The letter’s signatories, including former party leader Lyn McLeod and former deputy premier Deb Matthews, said the “unprecedented step” was intended to reignite a party that fell from government to third-party status in the legislature.

But other party members, including some considering a run for the leadership, argued the request to Mr. Schreiner isn’t the right approach and could lead to a divided party.

Mr. Schreiner said Tuesday that Queen’s Park needs “strong Green voices” to focus on the need for climate action in Ontario.

“There is so much unfinished work to make our province, our economy and our communities climate ready. Work I’m determined to keep doing as the Green leader,” he said.

“And I’m inviting all of you who care about our province’s future to do this work with me.”