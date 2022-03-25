Mi’kmaq chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out to oppose the land claim by the family of the late Jackie Vautour involving property within Kouchibouguac National Park.

For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Metis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property on the province’s east coast.

However, Mi’kmaq chiefs in the province say Acadian-Metis is not a distinct Indigenous group and it is wrong for the Vautours to claim they have right to the land.

Parks Canada has given the family until the end of this month to leave the national park.

Edmond Vautour says the issue is before the courts and nothing should be done until there is a decision from a judge.

Vautour and others plan to hold a protest march at the entrance to the park on Saturday.

