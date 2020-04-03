Military being deployed to northern Quebec to help COVID-19 outbreak response, Trudeau says

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference from Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on March 31, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Forces are being sent to northern Quebec to help communities there prepare to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks.

He says the federal government is answering a call from the Quebec government.

In his daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau also says the federal government is sending $100-million to organizations that feed people who can’t afford to feed themselves, such as food banks and the Salvation Army.

And he says the federal government has an agreement with Amazon to use its distribution network to send medical supplies to meet provincial needs.

More to come.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will soon be able to give Canadians a better sense of the impact COVID-19 is going to have on this country but he isn’t able to do it yet. The Canadian Press

