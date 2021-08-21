 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Military called in to help Northwest Territories amid surge of COVID-19 cases

The Canadian Press
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Associated Press

Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The territory says there are 198 active cases, with the majority of them occurring in the Sahtu region.

The Fort Good Hope area has been particularly hard-hit, with 86 active cases in a community of about 500.

The ministry says the Canadian Rangers will be providing assistance.

As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod says his campaign is suspending in-person events and door-knocking.

Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi previously told The Canadian Press that the community had asked the N.W.T. government for help with policing to ensure residents comply with COVID-19 measures.

He also said Fort Good Hope requested GPS spot devices for people isolating out at their camps and in isolation spaces in town.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

