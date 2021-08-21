Military called in to help Northwest Territories amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The territory says there are 198 active cases, with the majority of them occurring in the Sahtu region.
The Fort Good Hope area has been particularly hard-hit, with 86 active cases in a community of about 500.
The ministry says the Canadian Rangers will be providing assistance.
As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod says his campaign is suspending in-person events and door-knocking.
Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi previously told The Canadian Press that the community had asked the N.W.T. government for help with policing to ensure residents comply with COVID-19 measures.
He also said Fort Good Hope requested GPS spot devices for people isolating out at their camps and in isolation spaces in town.