Emergency crews work around the wreckage of a downed CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter at 9 Wing Canadian Forces Base Gander, in Gander, N.L., on March 10.Scott Cook/The Canadian Press

All of the crew members hospitalized following a Cormorant military helicopter crash last week at the Gander, N.L., airport have been discharged from hospital.

Four of the six crew of a CH-149 search and rescue aircraft were sent for medical care after the crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday at the Gander International Airport.

Two were released soon after the crash, the third crew member was released Friday during the day, and the last was released Friday night.

David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force, said in an email the crew – including the two pilots, two flight engineers and two search and rescue technicians – are “in good spirits” and “thank people who have expressed their concern.”

Lavallee says the squadron is taking a break from its regular duties until Monday, and in the meantime search and rescue units from elsewhere in the Atlantic region will provide backup if needed.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of the two runways, has been described by Lavallee as causing “significant damage” to the military helicopter.

However, he declined to provide further details about the impact to the aircraft – which entered service in 2001 – citing an ongoing investigation by the flight safety directorate into the circumstances of the crash.

Pictures from the scene showed the aircraft on its side with its tail apparently missing.

CH-149 Cormorant helicopters are long-range aircraft that can operate in severe conditions, according to the air force. The aircraft’s frame is nearly 23 metres long, and its rotor span is 18.5 metres.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.