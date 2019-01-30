Military did not use ‘code words’ to describe Vice-Admiral Norman, Chief of Defence tells court

Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance told an Ottawa court that the words used to describe Vice-Admiral Mark Norman in internal communications were common acronyms and identifiers used by the military – not “code words” meant to hide information.

Vice-Adm. Norman’s defence lawyer Marie Henein questioned Gen. Vance Wednesday morning about a list of names members in the military used to refer to Vice-Adm. Norman in internal correspondences that include Kracken, The Boss, C34, MN3, among other identifiers and pseudonyms.

The defence team has been trying to obtain thousands of government documents they believe will exonerate Vice-Adm. Norman of a breach-of-trust charge.

They argue the use of code names and other identifiers in internal exchanges will hinder their ability to retrieve those documents.

But Gen. Vance, reviewing the list his department provided to the lawyers through an Access to Information request, said he “wouldn’t classify them as code names.

“In this case the use of the term ‘code word’ indicated a deliberate underhanded attempt to hide and bury communication,” Gen. Vance told court. “I make a great distinction between that and our response to the access request.”

“We use acronym and short-form and jargon all the time. They’re not code words intended to hide documents. They’re military abbreviation. We use it all the time,” he said, adding, “Those acronyms are not intended to avoid anything.”

The defence team filed the access request after a witness, whose name is protected by a publication ban, last month alleged the military used code names that would effectively make records invisible to anyone looking for them, including Vice-Adm. Norman’s lawyers.

Ms. Henein told court that Gen. Vance told the media on Dec. 21 that he was “alarmed” and “disgusted” when he heard the officials were avoiding using Vice-Adm. Norman’s name in order to hide information.

Gen. Vance reiterated that he was under the impression that officials were using code words – which are much different, and “sinister” he said – rather than common acronyms used in the military. But on the day he spoke to media expressing outrage, he did not alert department of justice lawyers conducting the search for documents of the acronyms used to refer to Vice. Adm. Norman.

Gen. Vance said that after he reviewed the lawyers’ Access to Information request, he alerted the deputy minister of the department of national defence to reconduct the search to include the acronyms and other identifiers.

Vice-Adm. Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command in January, 2017, and charged last year with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets in an attempt to influence cabinet’s decision on a shipbuilding contract with Quebec’s Davie shipyard.

Gen. Vance took the stand Wednesday in a three-day pretrial hearing in Ottawa.