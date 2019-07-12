Military looks to protect satellites from ‘natural and artificial threats’

The Canadian government is looking for new ideas and technology to protect satellites from natural and artificial threats, according to a tender issued Friday.

Satellites are vulnerable to everything from space debris and solar weather to cyberattacks and lasers, the tender says.

The request, titled “Shields up!”, calls for submissions of concepts, designs and prototypes to cover the range of threats.

It notes several contracts could arise from the request for proposals, and the maximum single-contract funding is up to $200,000.

The tender says space is becoming increasingly contested and the government must be able to defend Canadian satellites.

The request for proposal was put out by the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security Program, part of the Department of National Defence.

