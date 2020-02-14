 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Military member faces sex charges in connection with alleged incidents in Halifax

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A member of the Canadian military based in Toronto faces several charges including sexual assault in connection with a number of alleged incidents in Halifax.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Master Cpl. Anthony Chand also faces charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, harassing communication and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline of the military.

Chand is a regular force imagery technician currently assigned to the Canadian Forces College in north Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges are in connection with a number of incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2014 and July 2015 in Dartmouth and Halifax, while Chand was serving with the Military Operations Support and Intelligence Centre, known as Trinity.

The investigation began last June following a complaint by an individual who was a member of the military at the time of the alleged incidents.

A date and location for a court martial hearing have not been determined.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies