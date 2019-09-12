 Skip to main content

Canada Tolko Industries to cut back mill operations in Kelowna, B.C., affecting 127 jobs

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tolko Industries to cut back mill operations in Kelowna, B.C., affecting 127 jobs

Vernon, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tolko Industries is cutting back operations at a Kelowna lumber mill, affecting 127 jobs.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Tolko Industries is cutting back its operations at a lumber mill in Kelowna, affecting 127 jobs as the company becomes the latest in the industry to announce a shutdown in British Columbia.

Tolko Industries says high log costs and poor North American market conditions are behind the curtailment of its Kelowna operation for an indeterminate period of time.

Troy Connolly, a vice-president with the company, says in a news release the reasons behind the decision are beyond its control.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 127 workers at the mill.

The Teal-Jones Group announced on Tuesday it was shutting its coastal operations in the province, putting 800 out of work.

Shutdowns or curtailments have been announced in more than two dozen mills in the province due to low lumber prices, declining supplies and high operating costs.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter