Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on Jan. 16. Residents of Minden, Ont., have announced a plan to raise $100,000 in order to fund a legal challenge seeking an injunction and judicial review of a planned closure of their local emergency department.

Residents of the central Ontario community of Minden are hoping the courts will side in their favour against the planned closure of a local emergency department.

Haliburton Highlands Health Services announced in April that the ER at its Minden hospital will close June 1.

All emergency services would be transferred to its Haliburton site, about 25 kilometres away.

A grassroots campaign called Save Minden ER aims to stop the closure.

The group has announced a plan to raise $100,000 in order to fund a legal challenge seeking an injunction and judicial review of the consolidation plan before it moves ahead.

Campaign spokesman Patrick Porzuczek says the plan means local residents would have to travel well out of the community to receive emergency services.

He says that could be catastrophic in a life or death situation.

The group has already raised $50,000 toward the legal challenge, which Porzuczek says demonstrates the urgency the community feels over the issue.

The health authority has said a shortage of nursing and medical staff is behind its decision.