 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Minister says Nova Scotia will announce changes to vaping regulations next week

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey says the province will announce changes to vaping regulations next week.

Tony Dejak/The Associated Press

Nova Scotia is poised to become the next province to tighten rules governing vaping.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the province will announce new regulations next week.

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government is looking at regulations that could include a ban on flavoured vaping products.

Story continues below advertisement

Delorey hasn’t given specifics about the changes to come, but says the province has the ability to regulate such things as flavours for e-cigarettes.

He says other changes will need to happen through new legislation, which will likely be introduced during the spring sitting of the legislature.

Delorey says he has taken note of strict new measures recently adopted in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

“We pay attention to all jurisdictions,” he said Thursday. “We know where the concerns are and we are going to look at our legislation and craft what’s appropriate.”

Last week the P.E.I. government passed legislation that sets the highest age restriction in the country, raising the legal age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21.

The legislation also bans certain flavours of e-cigarettes and restricts where the products can be sold.

In British Columbia, a comprehensive 10-point plan is aimed at protecting youth from the health risks of vaping, including legislation that would boost the provincial sales tax on such products from seven per cent to 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month several health advocacy groups, including the Canadian Cancer Society, called on the Nova Scotia government to take urgent action to curb skyrocketing rates of vaping among young people.

The groups recommended measures including restricting flavours and banning sales except in adult-only specialty vape shops.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies