Pam Freman points to an old photograph of her and her grandson, Devon Freeman, at her home in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 16, 2019.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

A lawyer for the Ontario government has told an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen who went missing from a group home that the province can’t endorse some changes proposed at the proceeding because they involve funding or changes to legislation.

The inquest has been examining the death of Devon Freeman, who was 16 when he was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in the Flamborough area of Hamilton in the fall of 2017.

He was found dead in April of 2018 and an autopsy determined he died by hanging.

Justin Safayeni, a lawyer representing Freeman’s grandmother, introduced 73 proposed recommendations yesterday that were aimed at preventing similar deaths and improving services for youth with complex mental health needs.

Those recommendations were put forward in two sets – the first was not opposed by any party involved while the second was directed at the provincial government and included proposals for funding for youth services and programs for young people with high-risk needs.

Mimi Singh, counsel for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, says the government is not opposed to “the spirit” of the set of recommendations directed at the province, but decisions about spending or legislative change are complex, made by cabinet and ultimately approved by legislature.