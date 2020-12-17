 Skip to main content
Canada

Ministry tells Ontario school boards to prepare for remote learning in January

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Aug, 13, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s education ministry has told school boards to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning next year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has told board chairs they should encourage staff and students to bring essential learning materials home over the holidays.

Lecce says in his Tuesday memo that the precaution will help the education system be ready for “all scenarios.”

He says the government is eyeing an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19.

The Toronto District School Board told families last night that classes, schools or the entire system may move online as COVID-19 cases rise in the city.

Families were told in an e-mail to prepare for remote learning, with a working device at home and correct contact information provided to their school.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

