Minority Yukon government reveals its plans in speech from the throne

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
The Yukon government’s speech from the throne promises a universal early childhood education program, an immigration strategy to support the territory’s workforce and a bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

The speech comes in the first session of the legislature since the election where Liberal Premier Sandy Silver formed a minority government with a confidence and supply agreement with three elected members of the NDP.

The speech, delivered by Yukon Commissioner Angelique Bernard, also promises increased resources to address opioid overdoses, the creation of a Yukon First Nations school board and that the government will release Yukon’s LGBTQ2S action plan.

Silver says the speech establishes their second term in government, building on a strong foundation of the previous mandate and making Yukon a better place to live.

Jeremy Harper, the Liberal member for Mayo-Tatchun, has been named Speaker.

Last month’s election ended with a tie of eight seats each for the Liberals and the Yukon Party after former health minister Pauline Frost lost her seat to the NDP candidate in a drawing of lots when a recount confirmed a tie vote.

