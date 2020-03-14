Mirvish suspends performances until April 12 amid coronavirus concerns

Toronto-based theatre titan Mirvish Productions announced Saturday it would be suspending performances effective immediately and lasting until at least April 12.

The cancellations include performances of “Hamilton,” one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year. Refunds will be available for affected ticketholders.

COVID-19 UPDATE - March 14, 2020.



Click here for full update: https://t.co/icVRosNWhk pic.twitter.com/9OUoQBpgMV — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) March 14, 2020

