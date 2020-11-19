Mishkeegogamang First Nation has boil water advisory rescinded after nearly 18 months

A First Nation in northern Ontario has had its boil water advisory rescinded, says the corporation that helped improve the community’s water treatment facilities.
Mishkeegogamang First Nation had its boil water advisory issued in early June, 2019.
The Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corp. announced Thursday that the advisory has been lifted.
The Indigenous-led corporation has partnered with 22 First Nations communities across Ontario, including Mishkeegogamang, to help train and support water treatment operators.
It said that staff from its HUB program made four visits to Mishkeegogamang since September to work with local operators to improve conditions at the community’s four water treatment plants.
OFNTSC’s HUB program is funded by Indigenous Services Canada but the corporation receives its mandate from Ontario Chiefs in Assembly.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.