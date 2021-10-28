Police in Saskatoon say an 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

The child had last been seen on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, police asked the public for their help finding the boy.

They announced early Thursday morning that he had been located.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.