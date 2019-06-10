 Skip to main content

Canada Missing 14-year-old boy found dead in northern Ontario, police say

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Missing 14-year-old boy found dead in northern Ontario, police say

MARTEN FALLS, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing in northern Ontario last week was found dead on Saturday.

They say Adam Spade of Marten Falls, Ont., was reported missing to the Anishinabek Police Service on Thursday.

He had disappeared from a home in Fort William First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, his body was found in Lake Superior in Fort William First Nation.

Provincial officers say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine his cause of death, which is being investigated by the crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter