 Skip to main content

Canada Missing CAMH patient was not deemed a flight risk

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Missing CAMH patient was not deemed a flight risk

Carly Weeks Health Reporter
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The chair of the Ontario Review Board says that because missing patient Zhebin Cong was not deemed a flight risk, it doesn’t appear his passport was seized.

But Justice Richard Schneider said Mr. Cong did not have permission to leave the Greater Toronto Area and that if he returns to Canada, he can be arrested and brought back to Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Earlier this week, police revealed Mr. Cong, a CAMH patient who was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for murder in 2016, went missing from the facility while on an unsupervised day pass on July 3 and boarded an international flight the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Schneider, who oversees the ORB, an independent tribunal that sets supervision parameters for people found not criminally responsible for offences, said ORB decisions pertaining to Mr. Cong’s case do not indicate he was a flight risk. He was allowed to leave CAMH on unsupervised day passes numerous times with no incidents in the months leading up to his flight from Canada.

It’s not known what travel documents Mr. Cong used to leave the country. While Mr. Cong may have had access to his own passport, Justice Schneider said it’s also possible he fled the country under a false identity. In general, NCR patients can have access to travel documents, as well as a driver’s licence, money, computers and phones. But if their behaviour poses a risk, such as dangerous driving or making plans to leave town, their documents can be seized, Justice Schneider said.

“We don’t just take stuff from people for no good reason.”

While Mr. Cong had long expressed a desire to return to his home country of China, the most recent ORB decision in his case, released in May, said there was no impasse on the subject. CAMH officials were encouraging Mr. Cong to apply for supervised, CAMH-approved housing in the community, but he balked because he wanted to return home. Officials said they would continue working to try to find a housing solution in Toronto. The report also noted that Mr. Cong, who has schizophrenia, was doing well in treatment and that his symptoms had dissipated. (People with schizophrenia or other mental illnesses rarely commit acts of violence.)

In Canada, individuals who are deemed NCR, such as Mr. Cong, are treated as patients for an indeterminate period, but the goal is rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Patients can earn privileges, such as day passes for supervised or unsupervised community access, based on their progress in treatment. According to Justice Schneider, the case of Mr. Cong shows widespread misunderstanding of how this system works.

Justice Schneider said he has heard of other NCR patients who have gone AWOL and left town, although this is the first instance he can think of where a patient left on an airplane. But over all, such incidents are rare, he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said during a radio interview on Thursday that people such as Mr. Cong should be locked up forever and he questioned why some NCR patients are allowed out of mental-health facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford has demanded answers from the police, CAMH and the ORB over the incident, and Toronto Mayor John Tory has called on the province to launch an independent review. The police and CAMH are investigating, with the hospital also conducting a review of all patient passes and privileges.

After Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders had pledged to seek a Canada-wide warrant for Mr. Cong, the force confirmed on Friday that a non-criminal warrant has been issued. Justice Schneider said NCR patients who breach the terms of their stay, set out by the ORB, have not committed a criminal offence and can be arrested without a warrant and returned to a health-care facility.

With reports from Matthew Lapierre

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter