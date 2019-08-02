Missing CAMH patient with history of sexual offences found in Brampton, Ont.

Police say a patient who escaped from a Toronto mental health facility this week has been found in nearby Brampton, Ont.

A spokeswoman with Toronto police says 45-year-old Anthony Murdock was taken into custody in Brampton, Ont., early this morning and transported to Toronto.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. in Old City Hall.

Officials say Murdock walked away from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health while on a staff-escorted pass on hospital grounds.

Documents show Murdock has a long history of sexual offences against strangers and is considered a public risk.

Police say three other patients have managed to slip away from the facility in the last month.

