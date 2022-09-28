Photos of Devon Freeman on a table at his grandmother's home in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 16, 2019.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

A coroner’s inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen has heard police weren’t told of his history of suicidal thoughts or a previous suicide attempt when he went missing from a Hamilton group home in October 2017.

The inquest heard this morning that the missing person’s report indicated no safety concerns or risk factors related to Devon Freeman, but did note the teen was a “habitual” missing person from the Lynwood Charlton Centre.

Jurors heard it was the 37th time Freeman had been reported missing from the home since moving there in February 2017, with his absences often spanning days.

They heard Freeman’s body was found on the home’s property in April 2018, and an autopsy determined he died by hanging.

The inquest is expected to look into systemic issues that played a role in the teen’s death, including public policy and legal issues related to Indigenous children and youth in the child-welfare system.

On Monday, jurors heard from two experts on child welfare on some of the social and historical factors that contribute to the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in the system.