Open this photo in gallery: Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time on June 20 to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.The Associated Press

A submersible carrying five people to view the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster has been missing off the coast of Newfoundland since Sunday morning. The 6.4-metre vessel, operated by travel company OceanGate Expeditions, has since prompted a massive search operation by U.S. and Canadian authorities.

The search is a race against time because the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it submerged on Sunday, according to an adviser for OceanGate Expeditions, predicting that oxygen could run out as early as Thursday morning.

What happened, who was onboard, and who is leading the search? Here is what is known so far about the missing sub that was heading for the Titanic wreck.

What is the Titan submersible?

Open this photo in gallery: This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.The Associated Press

The missing submersible, called the Titan, is designed to take five people to depths of 4,000 metres “for site survey and inspection, research and data collection, film and media production, and deep sea testing of hardware and software.” It takes two hours to descend to the Titanic, which sits at about 3,840 metres, according to the OceanGate website.

CBS News journalist David Pogue, who travelled to the Titanic aboard the Titan last year, said the vehicle uses two communication systems – text messages that go back and forth to a surface ship and safety pings that are emitted every 15 minutes to indicate that the sub is still working. Both of those systems stopped about an hour and 45 minutes after the Titan submerged on Sunday.

The submersible also has seven backup systems to return to the surface, including sandbags and lead pipes that drop off and an inflatable balloon. It had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it was put to sea on Sunday morning, meaning the oxygen supply could run out Thursday morning.

What happened to the Titan sub?

The tourist submersible started its journey Sunday morning, but lost contact with surface launch ship Polar Prince about one hour and 45 minutes into the expedition.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax said it received a request from the U.S. Coast Guard shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday to help search for a submersible that had been reported overdue about 700 kilometres south of St. John’s, N.L.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search for the small craft, in the North Atlantic Ocean, with assistance from Canada.

Joyce Murray, minister of fisheries and oceans, told reporters in Ottawa that Canadian Coast Guard Ship John Cabot is headed to the site, and two other Canadian Coast Guard ships that had been at the scene are now in St. John’s ready to transport equipment if necessary. The Canadian military also dropped sonar buoys to listen for any possible sounds from the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday that the Polar Prince was continuing surface searches along with a second vessel, the Bahamas-flagged cable layer Deep Energy.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said the total search area completed was nearly 26,000 square kilometres.

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes searched on June 19 for a submersible that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, officials said. Reuters

Who is on the missing Titan sub?

Open this photo in gallery: This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows Hamish Harding ahead of the 4am start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 on the morning of June 18.AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard the vessel, which is how OceanGate refers to its paying customers. They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

Hamish Harding: The British billionaire and chairman of Action Aviation, a United Arab Emirates-based company that sells large aircraft, is among those missing, according to his stepson. Mr. Harding posted to Instagram over the weekend that he was proud to be going on OceanGate’s expedition as a “mission specialist.” He also said it was likely to be the only mission to the Titanic this year because of an extremely cold winter in Newfoundland.

The British billionaire and chairman of Action Aviation, a United Arab Emirates-based company that sells large aircraft, is among those missing, according to his stepson. Mr. Harding posted to Instagram over the weekend that he was proud to be going on OceanGate’s expedition as a “mission specialist.” He also said it was likely to be the only mission to the Titanic this year because of an extremely cold winter in Newfoundland. Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman: Shahzada Dawood is vice chairman of one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. Their family have confirmed they are on board.

Shahzada Dawood is vice chairman of one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. Their family have confirmed they are on board. Paul-Henri Nargeolet: The 77-year-old French explorer is director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck. A former commander in the French Navy, he is both a deep diver and a mine sweeper. After retiring from the navy, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site.

The 77-year-old French explorer is director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck. A former commander in the French Navy, he is both a deep diver and a mine sweeper. After retiring from the navy, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site. Stockton Rush: The founder and CEO of the vessel’s U.S.-based operating company OceanGate is also on the submersible, according to media reports. His biography on OceanGate’s website says Rush became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world in 1981 at the age of 19.

What is OceanGate Expeditions, the company operating the missing Titan sub?

Open this photo in gallery: This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration shows the remains of a coat and boots in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic's stern.The Associated Press

The submersible is operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, which brings paying tourists to chronicle the deterioration of the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

The June 18 expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage. An initial group of tourists in 2021 paid $100,000 to $150,000 apiece to go on the trip, but OceanGate’s website described the “mission support fee” for the 2023 expedition as $250,000 a person.

A Newfoundland and Labrador First Nation is part owner of the ship from which the submersible was launched. “All I can offer at this stage is prayers and more prayers that the people on board will come to the surface and be safe,” Miawpukek Chief Mi’sel Joe said.

What is a submersible versus a submarine?

While the popular term is a submarine, the Titan vessel is called a “submersible” in marine terminology. A submarine can launch itself from a port independently, but a submersible goes down off a support ship.

With reports from Eric Andrew-Gee, Dustin Cook, Reuters and The Associated Press