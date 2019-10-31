Mississauga man gets 15-year sentence for fraud scheme involving Black Axe organization

A 38-year-old Mississauga man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in U.S. prison, in connection with a $5-billion fraud and money-laundering scheme linked to a Nigeria-based criminal organization.

Ikechukwu Derek Amadi, a dual citizen of Nigeria and Canada, was sentenced in a Florida court earlier this month to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Mr. Amadi – who pleaded guilty to the charges in July – was working with a criminal organization known as the Black Axe group, which defrauded victims and then laundered the funds through a global network of bank accounts.

“The criminals in this case preyed upon some of our most vulnerable citizens – our elderly,” Maria Chapa Lopez, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, said in an e-mail statement Thursday. “The Department of Justice has placed a high priority on these crimes. Those who seek to victimize our seniors through fraud, scams, and deceit can expect the full force of our resources to be levied against them, no matter where they are.”

The Black Axe group’s schemes took several forms. In some cases, fraudsters posed as suitors on dating websites, befriending widowed or divorced women and persuading them to wire money – sometimes even liquidating their victims’ retirement savings. Victims were instructed to wire their money into numerous funnel accounts held by conspirators in the United States, known as “money mules."

From Ontario, Mr. Amadi had recruited more than a dozen of these mules to receive deposits and then rewire funds overseas, prosecutors say. Between 2012 and 2015, they say he was accountable for at least $16.4-million in fraud proceeds.

It was through one of his mules that Mr. Amadi came onto the FBI’s radar –although at first, he was identified only through an alias. Investigators quickly learned that Toronto Police were conducting their own investigation into Mr. Amadi and his associates.

It was part of that broad sweep that Mr. Amadi was initially charged in the fall of 2015. He was extradited to the United States earlier this year.

As part of his sentence, the court entered a forfeiture order for US$10,632,546.36 (representing proceeds of the criminal conduct) and ordered Mr. Amadi to pay US$4,360,740.97 in restitution to his victims.

