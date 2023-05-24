Open this photo in gallery: Liberal leader hopeful Bonnie Crombie on the steps of the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on May 18.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie should quit her day job if she decides to run for the Liberal Party leadership, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.

Crombie recently said she’s exploring a leadership bid for the provincial Liberals, who captured just eight seats in last year’s election.

She will continue on as mayor while she mulls a leadership bid.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives were re-elected with a majority, said it would be a “slap in the face” to Mississauga, Ont., residents for Crombie to remain mayor while running for Liberal leader.

“You can’t put your butt on both sides of the fence,” Ford said of Crombie.

Last week, the province unveiled proposed legislation that would see the dissolution of Peel Region, which covers the municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon.

Crombie had long sought an independent Mississauga after taking over the fight from her predecessor, Hazel McCallion.

“We’re making the largest change in the history of Mississauga and Peel, and this is all about Bonnie Crombie’s political agenda,” Ford said.

Crombie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, she told The Canadian Press exploring a leadership bid while remaining mayor would not present any conflicts – she would not back down from Ford either way.

“I am who I am. I’m very direct, I’m very forward and you’ll always know where you stand with me,” she said. “I think the premier has bristled at some of my comments in the past and that shouldn’t change.”

Crombie said she’s not looking for a seat in the legislature at the moment, but would travel the province talking to voters as part of her exploratory bid for leader.

“I think the party needs to be rebuilt and take some time and develop some policies along with the people of Ontario,” she said.

Crombie describes herself as a centrist, fiscally conservative and socially progressive. She said the health-care system is underfunded, which she’d address as well as looking at shrinking class sizes for students across the province.

She said municipalities need more help to deal with the addictions and climate crises.

Former Liberal leader Steven Del Duca resigned after last year’s election that saw the party fail to secure official party status for the second consecutive vote.

A deadline of Sept. 5 has been set for candidates to register to run for Liberal leader. Contestants must pay an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.

Party members will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 and the Liberals will announce their new leader on Dec. 2.