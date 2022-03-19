Police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after he entered a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., and allegedly attacked people with bear spray.

Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

They say in a release that a man walked into the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre and allegedly “discharged bear spray towards people in the mosque while brandishing a hatchet.”

In a Facebook post, the mosque says several congregants were able to “stop him in his tracks” before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, who were there for an early-morning prayer.

Police say the congregants received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray.

The force says a 24-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested in connection to the incident.

It also says it’s considering “all possible motivations,” including hate, for the incident, as charges are pending.

At this point of the investigation, police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

They note that officers will be in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the mosque and provide additional support to those affected by the incident.

The Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre says the community “will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.