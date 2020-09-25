 Skip to main content
Mistrial declared in Newfoundland police officer’s sexual-assault trial

ST. JOHN'S
The Canadian Press
Douglas Snelgrove awaits the start of his trial at a St. John's school acting as an off-site location for the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on Sept. 16, 2020.

Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of a Newfoundland and Labrador police officer.

Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was facing his second trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he had driven home in his police vehicle in 2014.

Prosecutor Lloyd Strickland said the judge declared a mistrial Friday morning, a day after jurors began deliberating.

Story continues below advertisement

Strickland says the judge had made an error in dismissing two jurors.

The prosecutor says Snelgrove’s defence lawyer, Randy Piercey, asked for the mistrial and the judge agreed.

Snelgrove first stood trial in 2017 for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman. The verdict was successfully appealed in 2019.

