Mix of snow, freezing rain and rain headed for Maritimes

Environment Canada is warning that a mixed bag of messy weather is headed for the Maritimes.
Special weather statements have been issued for all of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The national weather forecaster says a developing low pressure system is expected to track eastward across southern Quebec on Friday before passing north of the Maritimes on Saturday.
Snow is expected to begin over western New Brunswick on Friday morning and move eastward across that province throughout the day, as well as across Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The snow is expected to change to ice pellets or freezing rain on Friday night.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas, while areas along the Atlantic coast could also see up to 30 millimetres of rain.
Meanwhile, Newfoundland is expected to get hit with snow Friday night and into Saturday, as well as high winds.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.