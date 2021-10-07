 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Modelling shows B.C. COVID-19 cases stabilizing, but children now most at risk

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

An independent group that analyzes the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia and Canada has released new modelling containing some good news but also raising concerns, especially about the impact of the virus on children.

The report by 12 epidemiologists, mathematicians and data analysts, from the universities of Victoria and British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the private sector, covers the period up to Oct. 4.

It shows pressure on B.C.’s intensive care units remains near peak levels but that COVID-19 cases stabilized through September due to masking, vaccination and other public health measures.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the report finds cases among B.C. youngsters rose steeply in the Fraser, Interior and Vancouver Island health authorities as children account for nearly 50 per cent of unvaccinated residents in the province.

It says as vaccinations allow for looser restrictions, the COVID-19 infections among those under 12 are higher than at any other time in the pandemic and at least 20 per cent will have had the virus within two years.

The study says children will benefit if a vaccine is approved for those aged five to 11 and that would help prevent the spread to unvaccinated adults.

The B.C. government said Wednesday that nearly 82 per cent of eligible residents have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The province reported 752 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of active infections to 5,945, while the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now edged past 191,000.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies