Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, speaks at a COVID-19 media update at the Legislative Building in Regina on Dec. 9, 2020.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan has released new modelling that suggests a combination of winter weather with indoor socializing and waning immunity could lead to the province’s worst wave of COVID-19.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says hospitalizations and cases have plateaued at a high rate.

He says now is the time to increase vaccination rates, including booster shots for those age 65 and older, who are starting to show waning immunity.

Shahab says Saskatchewan could be on track to return its health-care system to sustainable levels by mid-January and avoid a fifth wave.

However, he says residents need to continue to reduce their contacts as the Christmas holidays approach.

The modelling shows that if people’s immunity against COVID-19 wanes, and more people socialize indoors, the fifth wave could result in nearly 150 patients in intensive care.

There are currently 49 patients in intensive care, including 11 who are receiving out-of-province care.