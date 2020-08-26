 Skip to main content
Moderna Inc. says its COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results among older adults

Wency LeungHealth Reporter
Moderna Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company that has secured a deal with Ottawa to provide its candidate COVID-19 vaccine to Canadians, unveiled new data on Wednesday, showing its vaccine has positive results among older adults.

The company presented its data from its cohorts of older adult participants of its phase 1 study at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It found participants in two groups, ages 56 to 70 and 71 and older, responded as well as younger adults, with similar levels of neutralizing antibodies.

“That is very big news. Usually in vaccines, you lose neutralizing antibodies as you age because people have a weaker immune system” when they get older, Moderna’s chief executive officer Stéphane Bancel said in a phone interview, explaining these results have important implications for preventing COVID-19 among the elderly, who have high rates of mortality from the disease.

Moderna and Pfizer Inc. struck a deal with the federal government earlier this month to deliver their vaccines for distribution in Canada.

Due to a confidentiality clause in its contract with Ottawa, Mr. Bancel said he was unable to provide any details of the deal, including the number of doses the company is expected to supply to Canada and the cost.

He also said Moderna is planning to create a Canadian subsidiary, the details of which will be made available in the coming weeks. The vaccine will not be manufactured in Canada. Mr. Bancel said the Canadian supply will be produced in the U.S.

But having a Canadian subsidiary “will ensure that the Canadian population and the Canadian clinicians that they have local teams on the ground who understand the culture, who understand the product,” to provide support and customer service, he said.

The New England Journal of Medicine published results of the phase 1 trial of the company’s vaccine among 45 young adults, ages 18 to 55 in July. The data released on Wednesday for 10 participants, ages 56 to 70, and 10 participants ages 71 and older were consistent with results from the younger group.

Moderna began phase 3 of its trials in July. As of last week, it had recruited 14,000 of the 30,000 participants it needs, and is expected to complete enrolment in September. Mr. Bancel, who said the company is looking to recruit older adults as well as a diversity of participants, including Black and Hispanic individuals, said this timing means it expects data to be available in the fall.

In the best case scenario, the company could present data from phase 3 as early as October, and in the worst case in December or January. Mr. Bancel says the timing depends on COVID-19 infection rates, since researchers must wait for participants to become naturally infected to determine how well the vaccine protects them compared with the placebo group.

Once this data is available, Mr. Bancel says he anticipates the vaccine could receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), similar to that given for convalescent plasma earlier this week as a treatment for COVID-19, within days or weeks later. This would likely allow very high-risk populations, such as health care workers and older adults, to access the vaccine immediately.

Mr. Bancel says since the company could provide the FDA with the necessary six months’ worth of safety data by January, “you could see potentially an approval as early as January.”

For its supply agreements with other countries, Mr. Bancel says the cost of the vaccine is about $37 USD per dose for low-volumes. With its agreement with the U.S. government, which has ordered 100 million doses, the total cost is around $22 USD per dose.

