Moderna says its vaccine shows strong results against COVID-19

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.

Hans Pennink/The Associated Press

A second vaccine-maker has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is performing well in a large-scale clinical trial – further evidence that the battle against the global pandemic is entering a new phase.

On Monday, U.S.-based Moderna Inc. said that interim results from a Phase 3 study of its mRNA-1273 vaccine show that the vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective with no significant safety concerns.

The announcement comes just one week after similarly promising news from another COVID-19 vaccine, produced jointly by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech.

Doctors push aggressive strategy to get COVID-19 cases down to zero

Both vaccines are among those that Canada arranged to purchase pending regulatory approval. In the case of the Moderna vaccine, the agreement included 56 million doses, with two doses required for each individual vaccinated.

The Moderna results are drawn from a clinical trial conducted in the U.S. involving 30,000 participants. Of the 95 cases of COVID-19 that arose two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine was administered, only five were found to have occurred among people who received the vaccine, with the remaining 90 coming from individuals who received a placebo in the randomized trial.

In a second announcement that could prove consequential for the distribution of the vaccine, Moderna said that mRNA-1273 can be kept for 30 days at a standard refrigeration temperature of 2°C to 8°C. That vaccine also remains stable at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

Pfizer’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at -70C, the sort of temperature typical of an Antarctic winter. It can be stored for up to five days at standard refrigerator temperatures or for up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.

Moderna, part of the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program, expects to produce about 20 million doses for the United States this year, millions of which the company has already made and is ready to ship if it gets authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

- With a file from Reuters

