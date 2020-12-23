 Skip to main content
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets Health Canada approval

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A health worker holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 2020.

Eduardo Munoz/The Associated Press

Health Canada says the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is safe for use in Canada.

The vaccine is the second to be greenlit in Canada, following the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Dec. 9.

Moderna anticipates starting shipments to Canada within the next 48 hours.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada. Here’s what you need to know

When will Canadians get COVID-19 vaccines? The federal and provincial rollout plans so far

Is my city going back into lockdown? A guide to COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

Up to 168,000 doses are set to arrive by the end of December, and two million by the end of March.

Canada is to get 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccinate 20 million people, or about two-thirds of the Canadian adult population.

The vaccine is not yet recommended for use on children as tests on adolescents only began in December and tests on children younger than 12 won’t begin until next year.

Canada’s doses of the Moderna vaccine are being made in Europe.

The first doses are prioritized for front-line health staff, residents and workers in long-term care, adults in remote Indigenous communities, and seniors over the age of 80 living in the community.

Long Term Care workers received some of the first set of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech as the Unity Health Toronto vaccine program opened on December 22nd.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
