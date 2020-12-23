Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets Health Canada approval

Open this photo in gallery A health worker holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 2020. Eduardo Munoz/The Associated Press

Health Canada says the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is safe for use in Canada.

The vaccine is the second to be greenlit in Canada, following the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Dec. 9.

Moderna anticipates starting shipments to Canada within the next 48 hours.

Up to 168,000 doses are set to arrive by the end of December, and two million by the end of March.

Canada is to get 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccinate 20 million people, or about two-thirds of the Canadian adult population.

The vaccine is not yet recommended for use on children as tests on adolescents only began in December and tests on children younger than 12 won’t begin until next year.

Canada’s doses of the Moderna vaccine are being made in Europe.

The first doses are prioritized for front-line health staff, residents and workers in long-term care, adults in remote Indigenous communities, and seniors over the age of 80 living in the community.

Long Term Care workers received some of the first set of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech as the Unity Health Toronto vaccine program opened on December 22nd.

