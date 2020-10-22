Moe meets supporters at ‘The Big Honkin’ rally for a strong Saskatchewan’ in Regina

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in south Regina on Oct. 21, 2020. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe outlined his vision for a strong province today as people honked their horns in support at an outdoor vehicle rally.

Moe says he’s running on his record in Monday’s election.

He says the Saskatchewan Party has stood up for the province, created jobs and kept the economy steady during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Ryan Meili criticized Moe’s response to the pandemic earlier in the day as case numbers rise in the province.

But Moe says he’s proud of his record and can be trusted to lead Saskatchewan in its economic recovery.

The rally, called “The Big Honkin’ Rally for a Strong Saskatchewan,” was held just north of Regina.