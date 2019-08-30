 Skip to main content

Canada Mohawk grand chief, Oka mayor shake hands after weeks of tension over land dispute

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mohawk grand chief, Oka mayor shake hands after weeks of tension over land dispute

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Mohawk grand chief and the mayor of Oka, Que., stood side-by-side today for the first time since tensions erupted between the two communities in July over a centuries-old land dispute.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon and Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon told reporters they have put their differences behind them.

The two leaders shook hands during a summit between First Nations leaders and mayors taking place on the territory of the Huron-Wendat nation, north of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Simon had cut off all contact with Quevillon in late July after the mayor refused to apologize for derogatory comments about the First Nations territory west of Montreal.

Tensions had flared after a local developer offered to donate disputed land to the Kanesatake Mohawk Council and Quevillon raised concerns about becoming encircled by Indigenous people and declining property values in his town.

For weeks, the mayor had refused to apologize for his words, but at the meeting today Simon said he shook hands with Quevillon and they agreed to continue talks.

Simon praised the Oka mayor for displaying courage, but the grand chief didn’t give details about the nature of their conversation.

Quevillon says he came to the summit in a spirit of reconciliation. The Oka mayor did not answer reporters’ questions about what motivated him to reconcile with the grand chief.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter