Moncton city council reverses staff decision, unanimously approves rainbow crosswalks

Just a month after Moncton, N.B., said it would not have any rainbow crosswalks this year, city council has voted unanimously to approve them.

Councillor Shawn Crossman says the original decision by city staff to await a national report looking into the safety of the crossings was made without discussion by council.

He says council wants to show it supports the LGBTQ+ community, and at least six rainbow crosswalks will be painted along Main Street in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles MacDougall, a co-ordinator with River of Pride, a Moncton area LGBTQ+ advocacy group, says it’s a great day for the community.

As an original compromise, the city installed rainbow flags along Main Street, and MacDougall says he’s pleased they will now have both the flags and the crosswalks.

The Transportation Association of Canada is studying the safety of rainbow crosswalks, but the results of its study aren’t expected until 2021.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.