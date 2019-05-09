Money laundering in B.C.’s real estate market inflated home prices, government reports say

The British Columbia economy was used to wash more than $7-billion in dirty money last year — a large portion through real estate and enough to drive up the cost of buying a home by at least five per cent, according to reports released Wednesday by the B.C. government.

The reports from Peter German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, and Maureen Muloney, the chair of the province’s expert panel on money laundering in real estate, show poor transparency, inadequate policing, poor tracking of housing ownership, and massive holes in limits on cash transactions have made the province vulnerable to cleaning up the proceeds of both domestic and international organized crime.

Finance Minister Carole James said her government walked into a housing crisis when it took power in the summer of 2017. “It has affected affordability and undermined fairness in our housing market."

Real estate accounted for an estimated $5-billion of the total amount of money believed to laundered through B.C. in 2018, and its reach is broad.

“It is alarming to know that Greater Vancouver has also acted as a laundromat for foreign organized crime, including a Mexican cartel, Iranian and Mainland Chinese organized crime, all seeking a safe and effective local in which to wash their proceeds of crime,” Dr. German’s report says.

The latest revelations only add to the province’s international reputation as a haven for money laundering, fueling demands for a public inquiry, but the reports indicate that B.C. is not alone in Canada.

According to Prof. Muloney’s report, B.C. ranks fourth among Canada’s regions for the amount of dirty money being laundered, behind Alberta, Ontario and the Prairies.

“Clearly this is a national issue,” said B.C. Attorney General David Eby. If B.C. closes loopholes, organized crime will simply move to the next vulnerable sector.

“It is distorting our economy.”

The B.C. government has already taken steps to curb money laundering in real estate, introducing the Land Owner Transparency Act, the first of its kind in Canada. The legislation will create a public real estate registry, clearly listing who owns what. An estimated one-third of the most expensive properties in the Vancouver region in 2016 were owned by opaque entities such as numbered companies.

A Globe and Mail investigation in 2018 showed how local residents associated with drug-related crime are effectively parking their riches in Vancouver-area real estate, where it is rendered clean and secure, without actually owning any of the properties.

But British Columbia real estate associations say they do not have the tools to detect money laundering in the sector and are calling for changes to federal legislation to facilitate cross-agency information and better enforcement.

The federal agency that tracks money laundering and terrorist financing in the country, FinTRAC, has been criticized for operating in secrecy and being too passive in its communication of intelligence that could be valuable in criminal investigations.

Mr. German, has been investigating various aspects of money laundering for the provincial government since the fall of 2017.

His first report last summer laid out a dysfunctional regulatory regime for casinos that allowed large-scale, transnational money laundering by organized crime. He described “a decade of dirty money” flowing through Vancouver casinos.

And earlier this spring, the government released Mr. German’s findings on the limited capacity of police to tackle money laundering. The federal RCMP team responsible for money-laundering crimes in British Columbia is running with a skeleton staff that refers files to the provincial civil forfeiture office, rather than conducting criminal investigations and laying charges.

Experts say that as a result, gangsters and transnational criminal networks are exploiting long-standing B.C. staffing shortages at the RCMP’s money-laundering unit, knowing they are unlikely to face criminal charges and that any civil-forfeiture proceedings will only target a fraction of their assets.

Canada’s record prosecuting money launderers has been equally abysmal in recent decades, a recent U.S. State Department analysis noted. That report found only 169 trials on charges of money laundering have led to a conviction in recent years, citing the most recent official data available from 2010-14. The related offence of possessing proceeds of crime netted 17,191 convictions on at least one charge in 2014, the report stated.

Earlier this week, the government released Mr. German’s findings on luxury cars, a market where suspicious transactions go unreported and expensive rides – including one car worth more than $200,000 – are bought with bags of cash, no questions asked.

That report showed international organized crime groups have been using thousands of “straw buyers” to help them export vehicles from Metro Vancouver to China – all while avoiding tens of millions of dollars in provincial sales tax. That is one of several money-laundering tactics identified on Tuesday in a new report that analyzed how criminals are exploiting British Columbia’s substantial luxury-vehicle sector in the absence of any regulatory oversight.