Open this photo in gallery: In this 2021 file photo, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton speaks at a news conference in Toronto.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is leaving politics, a major loss for Premier Doug Ford’s government as it grapples with the fallout of its Greenbelt plan reversal.

While Mr. McNaughton said Friday his decision has nothing to do with the Greenbelt, it comes at a difficult time for Mr. Ford’s government. It means the Premier now has two holes to fill in his cabinet following the resignation this week of Kaleed Rasheed as minister of public and business service delivery.

Mr. McNaughton said Friday he has accepted a job in the private sector and will be stepping down from cabinet immediately and resigning his seat in the coming days. He won’t seek re-election.

In a statement, Mr. McNaughton said his decision has nothing to do with the Greenbelt and is for family reasons. Mr. McNaughton, 46, has a young daughter.

“I realize that recent events will cause some to speculate about the reasons for my departure. I want those people to know that my decision is completely unrelated to those events,” Mr. McNaughton said.

“I support Premier Ford and am proud to have served in his cabinet. I am forever grateful for the opportunities he’s given me to contribute to this amazing province. I believe strongly in his team and its vision. I know they will continue to do great things for the people of this province. I’m making this decision because it’s the right one for me and my family.”

In a separate statement, Mr. Ford thanked Mr. McNaughton for his work as minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development over the past four years.

“Monte helped build a coalition of private-sector union support that has never existed in the history of the Ontario PC Party. He introduced ground-breaking measures to protect workers’ rights and ensure that more workers are in the driver’s seat of their own careers,” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. McNaughton is widely credited with courting private-sector unions to support the Progressive Conservative government in the past two elections. The loss of Mr. McNaughton means Mr. Ford now has to shuffle his cabinet to fill two positions, the second time in as many weeks.

Mr. Rasheed quit cabinet and the PC caucus this week after his office admitted to giving incorrect information to the province’s Integrity Commissioner about a 2020 trip by the MPP to Las Vegas, where prominent developer Shakir Rehmatullah was also vacationing.

Mr. Ford on Thursday announced he was backing down on his plans to develop parts of the province’s protected Greenbelt, in a reversal that follows months of backlash and also resulted in the resignation of MPP Steve Clark as housing minister. Two top aides have also resigned.

The Premier apologized to the public and said it was a mistake to open up development in the environmentally protected zone that arcs around the Greater Toronto Area. He admitted that the process for choosing the land left his government open to allegations of wrongdoing.

“I made a promise to you that I wouldn’t touch the Greenbelt. I broke that promise. And for that, I’m very, very sorry,” Mr. Ford said. “It was a mistake to open the Greenbelt. It was a mistake to establish a process that moved too fast.”

He said the process left too much room for some people to benefit over others. “It caused people to question our motives. As a first step to earn back your trust, I’ll be reversing the changes we made and won’t make any changes to the Greenbelt in the future,” he said.

Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Mr. McNaughton’s resignation, on the heels of Mr. Ford’s reversal on the Greenbelt, reveals a government in chaos and unable to focus on the real issues, such as the housing affordability crisis.

“This is a government in complete and utter disarray, fractured after lurching from scandal to scandal,” Ms. Stiles said in a statement. “Ford’s Conservatives are now down three Cabinet ministers in just three weeks.”

The PC government has been on the defensive all summer, after two reports from independent watchdogs revealed that certain developers were favoured in the Greenbelt land swap, which saw 15 sites removed from the environmentally protected region. (One parcel of land was later returned after it was put up for sale.)

Mr. McNaughton has represented the southwestern Ontario riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex since 2011.

-With a file from Jeff Gray