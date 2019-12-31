 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Montreal airports warn of possible flight delays after refuellers launch strike

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Passengers wait to check-in at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on July 19, 2017.

The Canadian Press

Employees in charge of refuelling planes at two Montreal airports have gone on strike.

The city’s airport authority is warning of possible delays at the city’s main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, after Swissport Canada’s employees walked off the job.

Swissport says it has brought in trained members of its management team from across the country to replace the striking workers.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says its contingency plan is in place and it doesn’t expect any significant delays or work slowdowns due to the labour conflict.

Swissport’s roughly 100 employees, who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, rejected a tentative contract deal in a 90 per cent vote last Friday.

Salaries and work-life balance are the main points of contention between the employer and the workers, who have been without a contract since August.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies